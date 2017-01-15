

The Canadian Press





More than 5,000 Quebecers died from smoking-related illnesses in 2016 and 6,500 will succumb to the same fate this year, according ot the Quebec Council on Tobacco and Health.

The organization released those statistics on Sunday as it gets set for the Week for a Tobacco-Free Quebec campaign. This year’s mission is to remind the 1.4 million Quebecers who smoke that they are living with a metaphoric Sword of Damocles above their heads.

According to the QCTH, lung cancer is more lethal than breast, prostate and colon cancers combined. The group estimates that cancer kills half of all smokers.

According to Quebec Association of Hematologists and Oncologists Martin A. Champagne, in many cases where cancer is diagnosed, it’s inoperable and no cure is feasible.

In lung cancer cases where the cancer metastasizes, patients’ life expectancy is an average of 14 months, even with treatment.

Champagne emphasized that it’s never too late to quit, even for people who have smoked multiple packs a day for years.

“We will never recover from any damage that may have been caused, but we will improve their health,” he said. “We will improve it in several ways, from their respiratory capacity to their quality of life.”