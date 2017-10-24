

CTV Montreal





A major blackout struck Montreal on Tuesday morning.

In total, the crown corporation said over 270,000 clients were without power in Montreal at the height of the outage. In a tweet sent at 9:22 a.m., officials said power should be back on within an hour.

Environ 275 000 clients en #panne à #Montréal en raison d'un câble sectionné par un entrepreneur. Nous visons à rétablir d'ici 1h. — Hydro-Québec (@client_hydro) October 24, 2017

As of 12:45 p.m., roughly 6,100 Hydro clients were still without power in Montreal while another 1,700 were affected in Laval.

The English Montreal School Board said several schools were affected by the blackout.

2/3 @General_Vanier, @vmcmontreal, Our Lady of Pompei and @PET_EMSB. Power to be restored by 11:15. — EMSB Communications (@EnglishMTL) October 24, 2017

3/3 Students are safe and in class. Regarding lunch, nutrition & food services are aware and working with the schools. — EMSB Communications (@EnglishMTL) October 24, 2017

Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Serge Abergel said the outage was caused when, at 8:50 a.m., a crew working at the Boul. de L'Ile substation in the eastern part of Montreal cut through a cable. The same crew was able to replace and reconnect the cable soon after.

Police were dispatched to major intersections where the blackout has affected traffic lights.

Montreal police and many intersections affected by widespread power outages on the island of Montreal pic.twitter.com/I2VBvOuTa9 — Derek Conlon (@DConlonCTV) October 24, 2017

The blackout shut down the metro's blue line for several hours. A special bus shuttle was arranged until service on the line resumed just before 10:00 a.m.