 A major blackout struck Montreal on Tuesday morning.

In total, the crown corporation said over 270,000 clients were without power in Montreal at the height of the outage. In a tweet sent at 9:22 a.m., officials said power should be back on within an hour. 

 

As of 12:45 p.m., roughly 6,100 Hydro clients were still without power in Montreal while another 1,700 were affected in Laval. 

The English Montreal School Board said several schools were affected by the blackout.

 

Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Serge Abergel said the outage was caused when, at 8:50 a.m., a crew working at the Boul. de L'Ile substation in the eastern part of Montreal cut through a cable. The same crew was able to replace and reconnect the cable soon after. 

Police were dispatched to major intersections where the blackout has affected traffic lights. 

The blackout shut down the metro's blue line for several hours. A special bus shuttle was arranged until service on the line resumed just before 10:00 a.m.