

The Canadian Press





We have a winner -- a big one!

The $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was won by a single ticket that was sold somewhere in Quebec.

There were also four Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, however, only one was claimed by a ticket purchased in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 28 will be approximately $13 million