$55 million Lotto Max winning ticket sold in Quebec
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 8:11AM EDT
A ticket sold in Quebec claimed the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The exact location of the sale has yet to be revealed.
There were also eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and three of them were won by ticket holders in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 9 will be approximately $15 million.