

The Canadian Press





A ticket sold in Quebec claimed the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

The exact location of the sale has yet to be revealed.

There were also eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and three of them were won by ticket holders in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 9 will be approximately $15 million.