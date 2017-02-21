

CTV Montreal





A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of two attempted murders in Montreal.

The money was made available through an anonymous donor to Sun Youth.

Police have set up a command post on Ontario St. East as they search for the man and they’ve asked for the public’s help locating him.

He is accused of two separate attacks. The first occurred on Feb. 6 when police alleged he approached a woman near her car on Ste. Catherine St. East. He allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the woman’s car keys and cell phone. When she refused, he shot her in the chest.

The woman remains in hospital.

The second attack happened the next day, when police said the man entered a convenience store at Place Frontenac. Police said he brandished a handgun and asked the clerk to him the money in a cash. While the clerk gave him the money, he shot her nonetheless. She suffered minor injuries.

He is described as between 50 and 65-years-old with grey hair and glasses and he walks with a limp. Police said he appears to be an isolated person with impulse control issues.

“This man uses the metro as a transport method,” said SPVM spokesperson Daniel Lacoursiere. “So we’re asking people to be very vigilant, if they see him, contact 911 and police will proceed to his arrest.”

Anyone with information is asked to come to the command post or call 911.