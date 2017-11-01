

CTV Montreal





Thousands of Quebecers are still in the dark 48 after a powerful wind storm knocked out power.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, about 5,000 Hydro-Quebec users had no power. Among the most affected sectors are Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (2,175), the North (758) and the Monteregie (664).

Hydro-Québec customers may have to wait another 24 hours before having power restored, according the The Canadian Press.