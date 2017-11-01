5,000 in Quebec still without electricity after stormy winds
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 8:39AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, November 1, 2017 8:41AM EDT
Thousands of Quebecers are still in the dark 48 after a powerful wind storm knocked out power.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, about 5,000 Hydro-Quebec users had no power. Among the most affected sectors are Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (2,175), the North (758) and the Monteregie (664).
Hydro-Québec customers may have to wait another 24 hours before having power restored, according the The Canadian Press.
