

The Canadian Press





Five years after the Printemps Erable, 400 protesters have joined together again, this time seeking $6 million from Quebec City in a class-action lawsuit.

All 400 were arrested during the 2012 demonstrations. On Dec. 15, their application for collective action was authorized by a Quebec Superior Court Judge.

Attorney Enrico Theberge said the arrests were arbitrary and the cases were handled with an unreasonable amount of delay.

Theberge said all those involved in the case were given tickets under section 500.1 of the Highway Safety Code but were never given a chance to respond to the charges. While none were convicted of any crimes, he added that they were also never given a chance to defend themselves in court.

If successful, the lawsuit would see each participant receive approximately $15,000.