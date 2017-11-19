4 centimetres of snow expected on Montreal; alerts issued in other regions
Montreal received it's first real snowfall on Sunday, Nov. 19, as seen in this photo taken at Mount Royal. (Photo: CTV Montreal)
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 8:37AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 19, 2017 9:36AM EST
A day after freezing rain fell on Montreal, alerts are still in effect in other parts of the province.
As much as four millimetres are expected to fall on the following areas:
- Amqui-Matapedia Valley
- Baie-Comeau
- Charlevoix
- Gaspesie National Park
- Kamouraska-Rivere-du-Loup-Trois-Pistoles
- Les Escoumins-Forestville
- Matane
- Mauricie
- Montmagny-L’Islet
- Quebec City
- Restigouche-Bonaventure
- Rimouski-Mont Joli
- Ste-Anne-des-Monts-Grande-Vallee
- Temiscouata
The Montreal region is not under any Environment Canada alerts, but a day after the Santa Claus Parade is predicted to have some frightful weather. Rain in the early morning is expected to turn to snow at around 10:00 a.m. Between two and four centimetres of snow are expected to fall on the city before the skies clear in the afternoon.
Other parts of the province could be hit by as much as 25 centimetres of snow on Sunday. Those regions are:
- La Tuque
- Lac-St-Jean
- The Laurentians Wildlife Reserve
- Manicouagan River
- Mont-Laurier
- Mont-Tremblant Park-St-Michel-des-Saints
- Parent-Gouin Reservoir
- Saguenay
- Upper Gatineau-Lievre-Papineau
Parts of northern Quebec, including Fermont, Kangiqsujuaq-Raglan Lake, Kangirsuk, Quaqfaq and Salluit are facing blizzards and strong winds.