A day after freezing rain fell on Montreal, alerts are still in effect in other parts of the province.

As much as four millimetres are expected to fall on the following areas:

Amqui-Matapedia Valley

Baie-Comeau

Charlevoix

Gaspesie National Park

Kamouraska-Rivere-du-Loup-Trois-Pistoles

Les Escoumins-Forestville

Matane

Mauricie

Montmagny-L’Islet

Quebec City

Restigouche-Bonaventure

Rimouski-Mont Joli

Ste-Anne-des-Monts-Grande-Vallee

Temiscouata

The Montreal region is not under any Environment Canada alerts, but a day after the Santa Claus Parade is predicted to have some frightful weather. Rain in the early morning is expected to turn to snow at around 10:00 a.m. Between two and four centimetres of snow are expected to fall on the city before the skies clear in the afternoon.

Other parts of the province could be hit by as much as 25 centimetres of snow on Sunday. Those regions are:

La Tuque

Lac-St-Jean

The Laurentians Wildlife Reserve

Manicouagan River

Mont-Laurier

Mont-Tremblant Park-St-Michel-des-Saints

Parent-Gouin Reservoir

Saguenay

Upper Gatineau-Lievre-Papineau

Parts of northern Quebec, including Fermont, Kangiqsujuaq-Raglan Lake, Kangirsuk, Quaqfaq and Salluit are facing blizzards and strong winds.