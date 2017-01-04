

The Canadian Press





A Quebec man who pleaded guilty to attacking a female jogger at Mont-St-Bruno provincial park last September has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars.

Yves Roy, 46, was sentenced after pleading guilty earlier Wednesday to a charge of aggravated assault.

The victim, a woman in her 50s not known to Roy, was jogging when she was attacked around midday in an isolated sector of the park.

Roy originally faced three charges, including attempted murder.

A judge agreed to a joint sentence recommendation by the prosecution and the defence.

With time served, Roy has four years left to serve, prosecutor Sacha Blais said.

Roy was arrested at his home two weeks after the Sept. 2 attack.