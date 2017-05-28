

CTV Montreal





The Bixis are out and about, but rather than the identical bikes of years past, there’s a few that will stand out on Montreal’s streets.

Mayor Denis Coderre was on hand as 375 individual designs, commemorating the city’s 375th anniversary, were unveiled.

The 375 designs were selected from those submitted by regular Montrealers and a parade featuring the winning designs was held at Place Des Festivals.

For his part, Coderre said he wasn’t sure what kind of design he’d come up with, but did know what he wouldn’t use to decorate his Bixi.

“It won’t be an orange cone,” he said with a laugh. “Last week with the giants and the bridge, pride is back. This is a capital of sustainable mobility. With this contest, I think it’s great because you put culture with mobility.”