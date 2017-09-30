

The Canadian Press





Montreal police made three arrests after conducting two raids in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. It follows an investigation that began in August after there were several cases of overdoses related to fentanyl.

According to police heroin and what appears to be fentanyl were seized during the raids Friday morning.

A full report of the operation will be presented Monday afternoon.

Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet said he intends to fight to stave-off a public health crisis caused by fentanyl-related deaths, which are gaining momentum in the city.

Pichet said he plans to start by targeting people who are cutting other drugs with fentanyl.

“It is zero tolerance,” Pichet said. “We will follow and stop those who put this product into narcotics.”