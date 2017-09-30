3 arrests in Montreal linked to fentanyl raids
Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated police handout photo. (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 4:36PM EDT
Montreal police made three arrests after conducting two raids in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. It follows an investigation that began in August after there were several cases of overdoses related to fentanyl.
According to police heroin and what appears to be fentanyl were seized during the raids Friday morning.
A full report of the operation will be presented Monday afternoon.
Montreal police Chief Philippe Pichet said he intends to fight to stave-off a public health crisis caused by fentanyl-related deaths, which are gaining momentum in the city.
Pichet said he plans to start by targeting people who are cutting other drugs with fentanyl.
“It is zero tolerance,” Pichet said. “We will follow and stop those who put this product into narcotics.”