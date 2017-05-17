25-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in weekend stabbing
Kenneth Oteng, 25, is charged with the first-degree murder of a 24-year-old man.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 4:16PM EDT
A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder following a deadly attack over the weekend.
Kenneth Oteng is accused of killing 24-year-old Anthony St-Jean Lamothe shortly after 3 a.m. on May 14 at the intersection near Sherbrooke St. and St. Laurent Blvd.
Witnesses said that several people got into a vicious fight when bars closed, and several people were treated at the scene for cuts and stab wounds.
Oteng presented himself to a police station on Monday.
He was questioned Tuesday and arraigned in court on Wednesday.
Oteng will have to make a formal request for bail, which is unlikely since he was already out on bail while attending trial for on drug charges.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Oteng will be automatically sentenced to life in prison without any chance of release for 25 years.