A power outage at the Stinson garage meant delays along 22 STM bus routes Thursday morning.

The garage, located at 635 Stinson St. in Saint-Laurent, was affected by an outage in the area that began at 6 a.m.

The STM said these lines were affected:

16, 70, 72, 73, 80, 100, 103, 105, 115, 117, 124, 162, 165, 170, 174, 175, 213, 409, 435, 468, 470 & 485.



STM spokesperson Philippe Dery said there are usually 235 buses leaving the Stinson garage for rush hour, but on Thursday morning, only 135 were able to get on the road.

Service began to gradually resume along those lines as of 8:40 a.m. as another 100 began to leave the garage.