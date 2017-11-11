

Montrealers gathered to remember those who died fighting in Canada’s wars on Saturday morning at an emotional ceremony in Place du Canada.

The boom of a 21 gun salute echoed among the downtown buildings on Remembrance Day, marking 99 years to the day since the end of World War I.

Among those in attendance were Montreal’s outgoing and incoming mayors. Denis Coderre and Valerie Plante joined together to lay a wreath at the base of the square’s war memorial. The first wreath was laid by Denise Murphy Castonguay, a Silver Cross Mother whose son Mario Castonguay was killed in Afghanistan.

An honour guard from the Black Watch performed Amazing Grace and sailors from the French navy, whose frigate is in port in Montreal, were also in attendance.

Veterans past and present from the Canadian Armed Forces were on hand for the ceremony, including Cpt. Mike Sforza.

“I think it’s a time to reflect and recognize the sacrifice made by those who fought for those beliefs,” he said. “For me, personally, Remembrance Day is a time to pay homage to all the people who fought. All the people, regardless of which they side they were fighting for, had their beliefs and fought for a reason. I think this is a time to come together and realize we’re able to live in an open and free society because of sacrifices made in the past.”

Al Martel served as a corporal during the Korean War after joining the military at 19.

"In my group, 40 people died and close to 80 were wounded," he said. "I can't talk about the war because I get emotional."

He said at 84, he's among the youngest still-surviving veterans of the conflict that became known as Canada's Forgotten War. With many others sick and unable to attend the memorial service, he felt it was his duty to represent them.

"At first, the Korean War was not known. TV arrived in Quebec in 1952 so nobody heard about Korea," he said. "It was so far away. I never met anyone who asked me about the Korean War for many, many years."

Coderre, attending a public event for his last time as Montreal's mayor, spoke of his uncle who served as a sargeant in Canada's military police.

"He was there to open the field in Belgium and the Netherlands. Every time I had the opportunity to pay tribute to those men and women, I'm there," he said. "I have the utmost respect for the troops."

Elsewhere in Montreal, a commemorative ceremony was held at the military cenotaph in the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery, which was attended by members of the Fusiliers Mont-Royal Regiment.

In Quebec City, Premier Philippe Couillard attended the annual ceremony held on the Plains of Abraham.