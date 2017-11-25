

The Canadian Press





Quebec City police said 21 people were arrested near the site of rival protests by right-wing and anti-fascist groups.

Spokesman David Poitras says the suspects were heading to the protest with the intention of causing violence, but could not confirm whether they identified with any of the protesting groups.

Following rallies in Quebec City in August and St-Bernard-de-Lacolle in September, several hundred members of nationalist groups La Meute and Storm Alliance gathered for a protest in the provincial capitol on Saturday.

Far-right groups La Meute and Storm Alliance already gathering in Quebec City for noon demonstration. Around 100 here so far. Counter protestors gathering in another park a few blocks away. Heavy police presence. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/zlcchybv4E — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) November 25, 2017

Earlier in the day, Quebec City police were on high alert as the groups assembled in front of the Grand Theatre de Quebec before their march to the convention centre where the Quebec Liberal Party is holding its weekend convention.

While members of La Meute marched silently, Storm Alliance walked ahead, chanting slogans and singing La Marseillaise, the national anthem of France.

Anti-fascist left-wing protesters arrived early in the morning to set up a counter protest in front of the National Assembly.

Spokesperson Anas Bouslikhane said they wanted to have a festive atmosphere that would contrast with the nationalist protesters.

According to the Storm Alliance Facebook page, the goal of the protest is to express opposition to the Liberal government’s commission on discrimination and systemic racism in Quebec.

The commission was cancelled in October, replaced by hearings on the value of diversity and the battle against discrimination which will focus on immigration, employment and the French language.

The two nationalist groups oppose the hearings on the grounds that they will act as a “lawsuit” intended to declare Quebecers guilty of racism.

At least 300 far-right protestors ready to go. I’m hearing many diffferent reasons for why people are here. Mostly anger towards federal and provincial governments - “a lack of respect for Quebecois and Quebec culture”. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/8ca9FivXqg — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) November 25, 2017

On its Facebook page, La Meute leaders said they will use the rally as an opportunity to denounce “religious clothes… that enslave women,” and to show support for a charter of secularism.

On Saturday, Storm Alliance spokesperson Dave Treggett said the message of the protest had changed and it was now meant to express widespread discontentment with the Liberals.

Police say they're ready

In August, anti-fascist protesters violently clashed with police during a planned La Meute protest, blocking members of the group inside a parking garage.

Quebec City Police Service Inspector Andre Turcotte said authorities were prepared for both the rally and counter-protest.

"There are about 300 events in Quebec each year, this is no different," he said.

He added that given the events in August, special precautions had been taken, including assigning extra police officers and temporary street closures.