

CTV Montreal





Ideal temperatures have led to a very sweet season thus far for Quebec’s maple syrup producers.

Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers’ president Serge Beaulieu said the best is yet to come in several regions such as the Bas-St-Laurent and Chaudiere-Appalaches, where the height of the harvest won’t come until May.

Mild temperatures that dip to below zero at night are the most ideal conditions, he said.

In Monteregie, where Beaulieu’s trees are located, the season is almost over but he noted that the harvest had begun in earnest in early February.