2,800 public daycare workers in Laval, Montreal to vote on strike mandate
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, September 9, 2017 10:56AM EDT
Unionized employees of Montreal and Laval’s public daycares are meeting on Saturday to vote on a strike mandate.
The 2,800 union members are meeting at the Olympic Stadium to discuss the six-day mandate.
In a statement, union leaders said the goal of the mandate would be to spur stalled talks on a new collective agreement.
The workers have been without a collective agreement since March 31, 2015.