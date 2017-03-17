$2,000 reward offered for suspects behind illegal garbage dumping
Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information on the individuals behind 31 illegal garbage dumps in Montreal, Brossard, Boucherville and Longueuil. (Photo via SPVM)
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 10:17AM EDT
Police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals behind a series of illegal garbage dumps in Montreal, Brossard, Boucherville and Longueuil.
Police said between Dec. 14, 2016 and Feb. 20, 2017, a truck loaded with debris and construction waste illegally dumped its cargo in the parking lots of several businesses near Highways 40 and 13. Police reported 21 such actions in Montreal and 10 others in the other municipalities, with clean-up costs for each spill ranging between $4,000 and $18,000.
The vehicle in question is a white INTER truck, model 9400/9200, with blue lines on the passenger side and a logo on the driver’s side.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-711-1800, or contact them online at www.echecaucrime.com. They may also contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
Anyone providing information which leads to the arrest of suspects may receive a reward of up to $2,000.
