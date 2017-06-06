

CTV Montreal





Investigators are in the process of dismantling a major cannabis operation, the Surete du Quebec announced Tuesday morning.

They said 19 people between the ages of 26 and 59 have been arrested in Monteregie and the Centre of Quebec. Police say they nabbed their two main suspects, 53-year-old Alain Grammatico and 51-year-old André Roy.



All the suspects are scheduled to appear in the Drummondville courthouse Tuesday, where they could face a variety of charges including conspiracy, production and distribution of narcotics.



Police say more people could be arrested as the raids continue to unfold.



Police said there are also seven raids underway in homes, businesses, farms and vehicles in Longueuil, Laval and Saint-Guillaume, near Drummondville. Six vehicles have been seized.

Nearly 100 officers are involved in the operation that has been under investigation for a year and referred to by police as Operation Undulation. Longueuil, Roussillon and Laval municipal police are all contributing to the operation, and police say they have also received help from Revenu Québec and Hydro-Québec.

The Surete du Quebec is so far not commenting yet on what they found but are describing it as a very large-scale marijuana production and distribution network.



Though marijuana is set to be legalized as of July 2018, law enforcement officials across Canada have made it very clear that as long as marijuana remains illegal, they will continue to act accordingly by investigating, carrying out raids and making arrests as necessary.