Canada’s taxpayers are seemingly in no hurry to file their federal income tax returns.

According to the Canada Revenue Agency, only 11 million returns have thus far been received out of the 29 million expected.

Agency spokesperson Julie Pronovost said the situation isn’t surprising as in recent years, Canadians have often waited until the last minute to file.

Taxpayers have until midnight on May 1 to submit their returns as April 30 falls on a Sunday. Latecomers are subject to a penalty.

The agency said 89 per cent of taxpayers are expected to file electronically in 2017, an increase of five per cent over last year.