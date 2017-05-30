

CTV Montreal





A 15-year-old girl was struck by a gunshot in Laval early Tuesday morning but police said the girl’s life is not in danger.

At 12:30 a.m., a call was placed to 911 to report shots being fired. Police said three girls were outside one of the entrances to the Cartier metro station when they got into a verbal altercation with another group of people.

The girls walked over to the metro’s other entrance, when the shot was fired.

The other two girls have met with detectives but were unable to identify if the shooter was male or female. The victim, who sustained an injury to her abdomen, will meet with investigators when her health permits.

Police are looking at surveillance video in an attempt to identify suspects. They don’t believe the shooting is gang related.