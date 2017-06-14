

CTV Montreal





The 1400 striking public sector engineers went back to work Wednesday morning – at least for now.



Striking since May 24, the union has decided to take a two-week break and go back to work as it consults its members.

The public engineers will be able to vote online over the next two weeks on contract offers and the union will announce whether or not it will offer a counter proposal to the government.



Reports said the strike shut down more than 250 construction sites around the province, because those sites required oversight from engineers for various reasons, including monitoring and inspection.

Treasury Board representatives and union leaders have been at loggerheads over contract negotiations.



Treasury Board President Pierre Moreau said earlier this month that if the conflict continued to drag on, they may have to enforce special back-to-work legislation.