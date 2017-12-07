

The Canadian Press





RIVIERE-DU-LOUP- A teenage hockey player from Quebec has been suspended for the rest of the season after using his stick to attack a referee in the neck.

The incident occurred Nov. 23 in Riviere-du-Loup, northeast of Quebec City in a game between the Cote-de-Beaupré/Ile d’Orléans Aigles and the Lotbiniere Seigneurs B2 .

A disciplinary committee met with the 14-year-old this week and handed down the suspension immediately.

The boy attacked the referee after the official had given him a 10-minute penalty.

He later visited the referee in hospital to apologize.

The teen had not played since because he was serving a suspension of several games.