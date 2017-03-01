Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Élizabeth Picard left her home in Montreal North during the night of Feb. 28 and has not returned since. Her family is concerned about her safety.

Élizabeth is 1.60 metres tall (5’3”) and weighs 61 kilograms (135 lbs). She has chestnut hair and blue eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black Calvin Klein coat with a fur-lined hood, a black sporty backpack and black boots.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call 911, their local police department or call Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133.