

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have already made 14 arrests this week for crimes relating to the sexual solicitation of minors and say they are continuing these investigations through the Grand Prix weekend.



According to a report the police force released Friday, 334 people have allegedly tried to obtain sexual services from minors in the last week.

Investigations are ongoing and further charges may be filed.

Sexual exploitation prevention takes place year-round, said Insp. Michel Leduc, head of the major crimes unit.

Some of these actions are amplified during the Grand Prix weekend, Leduc said, helping officers identify vulnerable people and arrests of pimps.



The Grand Prix attracts large numbers of tourists, some of whom are looking for sexual services, Leduc said.



Police officers are carrying out prevention operations through hotels in the city, and speaking to employees to help them recognize situations of exploitation and sex work and contact police.

People at risk of being sexually exploited are also being met with, said Leduc, adding that police are always on the lookout for minors working in agencies, massage parlours and strip clubs.

Montreal police will offer a full report next week.