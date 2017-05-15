

CTV Montreal





A major manure cleanup was underway Monday morning outside the Longueuil offices of farmers’ union.

Semi-liquid manure – a whopping 12,000 litres of it – was sprayed in the parking lot of the Union des producteurs agricoles offices at 555 Rolland-Therrien.

A 66-year-old man was driving a tractor pulling a tanker filled with the liquid manure before he spilled it in front of the union offices.

The man, from Henryville, south of Montreal, was transported to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. He may face charges of mischief over $5000.

Union spokesperson Patrice Juneau said the suspect is a dairy farmer who is facing financial difficulties and they don't wish to file a complaint against him.

Police say the exact motivation for the suspect's alleged actions remains unclear.



According to the fire department and Environment Quebec, there is no danger to the public.



With files from the Canadian Press