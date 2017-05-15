12,000 litres of manure dumped in front of farmers' union offices in Longueuil
Manure is cleaned off the UPA office steps after a 12,000L spill.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 11:26AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 11:41AM EDT
A major manure cleanup was underway Monday morning outside the Longueuil offices of farmers’ union.
Semi-liquid manure – a whopping 12,000 litres of it – was sprayed in the parking lot of the Union des producteurs agricoles offices at 555 Rolland-Therrien.
A 66-year-old man was driving a tractor pulling a tanker filled with the liquid manure before he spilled it in front of the union offices.
The man, from Henryville, south of Montreal, was transported to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. He may face charges of mischief over $5000.
Union spokesperson Patrice Juneau said the suspect is a dairy farmer who is facing financial difficulties and they don't wish to file a complaint against him.
According to the fire department and Environment Quebec, there is no danger to the public.
With files from the Canadian Press
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- 12,000 litres of manure dumped in front of farmers' union offices in Longueuil
- Child treated for smoke inhalation after NDG fire
- After the floods, the cleanup: Massive work ahead for homeowners
- Inquiry into police surveillance of journalists continues
- Frightened shoppers flee Fairview during jewelry heist