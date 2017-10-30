

The Canadian Press





More than 21,000 children in the province were not able to go to daycare Monday due to a one-day workers’ strike.

Picket lines have popped up outside daycares around the province and demonstrations are planned in several cities, including Montreal and Quebec City.

Negotiations between the provincial government and the union representing the daycare workers broke down Thursday and have not resumed since.

A main sticking point is the government's proposal to raise the retirement age from 60 to 61 or have employees assume part of the retirement plan's future deficits, which the union says is impossible.

Representatives from both sides have blamed each other for the impasse, with each side accusing the other of being inflexible.