

The Canadian Press





Loto-Quebec will bring back its pricey new $100 tickets after almost completely selling out the first batch.

Patrice Lavoie, a spokesperson for the crown corporation, said more than 97 per cent of the 500,000 tickets that were made available were sold in less than six weeks.

Several days before Thursday’s draw, no tickets could be found in some regions of Quebec, including Greater Montreal.

According to Lavoie, some buyers were reselling tickets on Kijiji at a considerable markup.

The $100 tickets can net a big return – 20 of them will net their owner a $1 million prize. Of those 20, 12 have already been claimed by Friday night.