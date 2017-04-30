

CTV Montreal





A new $100 million bridge will be built alongside the existing Mercier Bridge as part of an effort to make traffic between the island of Montreal and the South Shore more efficient.

The new structure was announced on Sunday morning by provincial cabinet ministers Pierre Moreau and Geoff Kelley.

The new bridge will be comprised of two southbound lanes and a multifunctional track.

“For 82 years, the Mercier Bridge helped our economic development, connected friends and family and allowed us to work and play,” said Moreau in a statement. “It’s part of our history and heritage. Now, it no longer meets the modern standards of multifunctional road traffic.”

More to come.