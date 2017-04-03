Days after unveiling a 38-point action plan to reform the Montreal police department, Chief Philippe Pichet defended the timeline he said is required to fully fix the force.

On Friday, Pichet said it would take five to 10 years to change the SPVM’s culture, a period that many citizens felt was far too long. On Monday, he told CTV in a 1-on-1 interview that the changes are already well under way.

“People have to understand they won’t have to wait 10 years to see some benefits in the police department,” he said.

Pichet said that of the 38 points, eight have already been completed, 10 are currently underway and others will be finished by April, 2018.

It’s been a tumultuous few years for the SPVM, which has been rocked by allegations of racial profiling, a scandal over the tapping of journalists’ phones and an ongoing union dispute over pensions.

In February, former officers came forward with allegations that investigators in the internal affairs department had fabricated evidence against other officers. Since then, several high-ranking officers have been suspended, including deputy director Bernard Lamothe.

“The big focus now is moving ahead with all these files,” said Pichet.

Pichet said that a reorganization of the force in 2003 which decentralized power to regional directors allowed competing “kingdoms” to arise, resulting in a police force devastated by infighting and lacking cohesion. He said one of the first steps he’s taken towards reforming the police was to recentralize that power in police headquarters.

“From my point of view, we had to centralize all these people to make sure we have more of a team in this organization,” he said. “To make sure eliminate any competition we might have in our different divisions right now.”

Pichet has been criticized for leaving the head of internal affairs division in his job while under criminal investigation, but said he hasn't ruled out the possibility of criminal charges against members of his own force.

“If they did something wrong they will have to answer for that,” he said.

He also says he's not against having an outside organization take over internal affairs investigations.

“I'm open to that,” he said

Pichet hopes his force's camo pants protest of their pension plan will soon end now that negotiations have begun.

“Let's hope that we find something very soon,” he said.

Meantime, he has decided to make himself more available to the media.

“You're the way we can reach all of the citizens of Montreal,” he said.