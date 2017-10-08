

The Canadian Press





The annual Fire Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday, with this year’s efforts being directed at cooking fire.

Quebec Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux said that about one third of the province’s fires begin in the kitchen, with an average of 1,300 per year.

The objective of the annual event, which is in its twenty-seventh year, is aimed at raising awareness of potential dangers.

According to Montreal Fire Department section chief Louise Desrosiers, residents should be vigilant and cautious while cooking. She added that many fires are caused by people falling asleep or being distracted by the television or Internet while a dish is on the stove.

Desrosiers recommended setting up timers and functional smoke alarms.