1,000 animals die in fire at pig farm
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 10:29PM EST
About 1,000 animals died on Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a pig farm on Saint-Robert Rd. in Saint-Robert in the Montérégie.
The fire broke out around 3pm. It does not appear to be caused by arson, but rather may have sparked by work being done inside the barn.
The building is a total loss.
Four employees were there when the fire broke out, but no one was injured.
